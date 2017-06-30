Maryville woman's charges add up Saturday
A Maryville woman's weekend of suspect activity came to an abrupt end when she was arrested in a Food City parking lot after trying to flee from police, according to Maryville Police reports. Kristi Lea Ellis, 35, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was jailed on charges of theft, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, aggravated assault, public intoxication, failure to appear in court and three counts of violation of probation.
