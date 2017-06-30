Charles 'Charlie or Pappy' William Vaden

Charles "Charlie or Pappy" William Vaden, age 71, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 3, 2017, in the home where he was born surrounded by his loving family. He lived in Marion, Ind., for 33 years, where he worked for 31 years at Gen Corp. Automotive.

