Blount County Sheriff's Office holding rape defense class
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is enrolling women in a rape aggression defense class to be held beginning July 25, Sheriff James Berrong said in a release. The July/August class is scheduled for July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
