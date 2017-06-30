Blount County Sheriff's Office holding rape defense class

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is enrolling women in a rape aggression defense class to be held beginning July 25, Sheriff James Berrong said in a release. The July/August class is scheduled for July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.

