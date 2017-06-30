Armed standoff, lockdown on stores continues near Maryville's Target location
"I'm stuck at Target, but the staff is handling it great. Hats off to the men and women wearing red shirts and khakis!" tweeted Blount County Schools Justin Ridge on @CoachJRidge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville Is On The List Of 50 Worst Cities
|17 min
|BB Board
|3
|One injured after East Knoxville shooting
|1 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|4
|Gas Tax Up, Grocery Tax Down: 133 Tennessee Law...
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Jennifer Adams The photographer (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Saysay
|8
|Knox County Sheriffa s Office partners with ICE...
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Is At Benton Case closed?
|11 hr
|Butter
|1
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Billy Bob
|59
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC