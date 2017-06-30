1 dead, 3 injured when van hits car on Turnpike Sunday
According to Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montez, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 287 when a Honda Van traveling north on the Turnpike's outside lane rear-ended and overturned a Nissan Sentra that was stopped on the right shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|medium/physic
|1 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Knoxville Is On The List Of 50 Worst Cities
|4 hr
|BB Board
|3
|One injured after East Knoxville shooting
|6 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|4
|Gas Tax Up, Grocery Tax Down: 133 Tennessee Law...
|6 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Jennifer Adams The photographer (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Saysay
|8
|Knox County Sheriffa s Office partners with ICE...
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Is At Benton Case closed?
|15 hr
|Butter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC