Woman charged with homicide in connection with found human remains in Blount County
A Maryville woman has been charged in connection with the human remains found on her property Friday according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $1,250,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 12. Mary Ruth Walker, 69, was reported missing in early May from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Adams The photographer (Sep '16)
|55 min
|Ittakesallkinds
|7
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|2 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|11
|Knoxville Mercury
|2 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|23
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|7
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Radioactive Hombre
|189
|Adult video booths cruising spots
|3 hr
|Twink
|1
|Springfield Police and County
|4 hr
|Licktheanus
|7
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC