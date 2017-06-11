Woman charged with homicide in connection with found human remains in Blount County

A Maryville woman has been charged in connection with the human remains found on her property Friday according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $1,250,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 12. Mary Ruth Walker, 69, was reported missing in early May from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop Road.

