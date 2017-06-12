Woman accused of criminal homicide gets attorney; hearing reset
A woman charged with criminal homicide in connection with human remains discovered on her property Friday was approved for a court-appointed attorney at her preliminary hearing Monday. Karen Walker Headrick, 47, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, who is also facing a charge of abuse of a corpse, saw her next hearing set for July 10 by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge William Brewer.
