Wise planning transforms garage to cafe in Maryville
WHERE: Maryville High School, Maryville City Schools, Maryville, Tennessee. A renovated auto repair garage now houses Maryville High School's growing culinary arts program as well as CafA© Le RAave, a dining enterprise that caters to the local community and is partially operated by students with cognitive disabilities.
