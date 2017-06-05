Wednesday Farmers' Market starts today

The Wednesday Maryville Farmers' Market begins today, June 7, and will be held from 3 - 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at a new location, Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. The Maryville Farmers' market is also held each Saturday in Founders Square in downtown Maryville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.