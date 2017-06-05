Wednesday Farmers' Market starts today

Wednesday Farmers' Market starts today

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Times

The Wednesday Maryville Farmers' Market begins today, June 7, and will be held from 3 - 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at a new location, Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. The Maryville Farmers' market is also held each Saturday in Founders Square in downtown Maryville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville Mercury 2 hr commenters 21
Mike Witcher 6 hr Ernestine 3
Radio Stations 7 hr Just Saying 80
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 11 hr Dark As A Dungeon 8
Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15) 14 hr WKS15 38
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... Wed Just Saying 9
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut Wed Estelle 10
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC