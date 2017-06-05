Wednesday Farmers' Market starts today
The Wednesday Maryville Farmers' Market begins today, June 7, and will be held from 3 - 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at a new location, Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. The Maryville Farmers' market is also held each Saturday in Founders Square in downtown Maryville.
