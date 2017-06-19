Watching grass grow: Maryville cracks down on resident who does not mow lawn

The city of Maryville is taking action against a man who doesn't mow his yard - but the process is moving too slowly for his neighbors. Gary Boling of David Lane owes Maryville $1,526 in fines, court costs and litigation taxes for City Court citations where he was found guilty for having inoperable vehicles on his property in 2016, said city attorney Melanie Davis.

