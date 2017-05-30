U-Man Power relocates to downtown Maryville
The recumbent bike shop closed its Townsend store last summer and reopened at its new address in downtown Maryville in March. Jacquilla Gillette, who owns U-Man Power with her husband, Bill, pinpointed Townsend's seasonal properties and Maryville's customer accessibility as the main reasons behind the decision to move.
