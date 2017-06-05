Tiki Taco Bar and Grill looking to become year-round business

Tiki Taco Bar and Grill opened last summer at Whispering Cove Marina in Friendsville to offer a pet-friendly family setting for dining on the water. Located on Fort Loudoun Lake at 259 Cedar Crest Lane in what previously housed The Harbor Grill, co-owner Sylvia Zavala said Tiki Taco Bar and Grill has proven to be an ideal place for families and children, in particular.

