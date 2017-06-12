The Shoppes at Hunters Crossing sold for $1.9 million
Ten-X Commercial, a national online real estate transaction marketplace that's based in Irvine, Calif., closed the sale of the 18,000-square foot property on Tuesday. Adam Sklaver, senior director of the commercial division at Ten-X, said the buyer, an individual investor from Chattanooga, purchased the property through an auction on the Ten-X website.
