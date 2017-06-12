The Shoppes at Hunters Crossing sold ...

The Shoppes at Hunters Crossing sold for $1.9 million

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

Ten-X Commercial, a national online real estate transaction marketplace that's based in Irvine, Calif., closed the sale of the 18,000-square foot property on Tuesday. Adam Sklaver, senior director of the commercial division at Ten-X, said the buyer, an individual investor from Chattanooga, purchased the property through an auction on the Ten-X website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blue eyed blond long hair fun party girl (Oct '16) 59 min frhear 12
Homewrecker - wait till you see the pictures (Dec '13) 2 hr friendlyha 28
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 10 hr Tom 55
anyone know someone who went to schochoh rd in ky 11 hr helpusmoveon 1
News New skyscraper planned for downtown Knoxville (Jun '07) 13 hr Steven 61
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 16 hr Aunt Fanny 28
Springfield Police and County 17 hr EX Robertson 9
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC