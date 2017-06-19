The next chapter; Shelton retiring as...

The next chapter; Shelton retiring as director of children's ministries at Alcoa First UMC

Sherry Shelton is surrounded by Vacation Bible School students and staff as she is retiring from Alcoa First United Methodist Church. Sherry Shelton, who is retiring after 18 years, talks about working with the children at Alcoa First United Methodist Church.

