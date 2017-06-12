Tanker truck leak evacuates Foothills...

Tanker truck leak evacuates Foothills Mall area Friday morning

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A tanker truck stopped in the parking lot of Foothills Mall in Maryville began leaking a gas Friday morning that prompted a start to evacuation of the mall and parking areas at lunchtime. The gas was determined to be a carbon dioxide refrigerant, that while nonexplosive can cause severe burns and frostbite to exposed skin.

