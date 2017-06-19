Suspect arrested in downtown Maryvill...

Suspect arrested in downtown Maryville after 20-mile chase from Townsend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A man who led Blount County deputies on a chase from Townsend to Maryville this evening is in custody after being captured in downtown Maryville. Blount County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Marian O'Briant said the suspect, who had not yet been identified, was the same man wanted for dragging a Pigeon Forge Police officer earlier today following a traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Victoria aka Tori? (Aug '12) 15 min Curious too 5
Jessica Nicole lewis 14 hr Jrjr 1
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) Jun 21 Sam 14
Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance for Clayton Homes ... (Jul '11) Jun 21 rfrayer 228
News Former youth leader at Maryville church charged... Jun 16 Guidryn71 1
Any females wanna hook up Jun 10 Fit 20yr 1
Maria Jun 5 Minion 2
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC