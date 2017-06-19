Suspect arrested in downtown Maryville after 20-mile chase from Townsend
A man who led Blount County deputies on a chase from Townsend to Maryville this evening is in custody after being captured in downtown Maryville. Blount County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Marian O'Briant said the suspect, who had not yet been identified, was the same man wanted for dragging a Pigeon Forge Police officer earlier today following a traffic stop.
