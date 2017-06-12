Superhero mural supporters speak out; no decision made

Supporters of a proposed superhero mural waited more than 30 minutes for a quorum to show up Monday, then decided to voice their opinions on the mural even though the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board lacked the minimum number of members necessary to vote on the matter. David Laney, co-owner of The Golden Age, 1942 comic book store with his wife, Stephanie, told the DDRB Monday that he had considered their input from Thursday's work session and eliminated the urban art elements, which resembled purple and green graffiti, from the proposed mural.

