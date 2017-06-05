Summertime and VBS; Churches in Blount County hold fast to tradition
Participants in Friendsville United Methodist Church's Vacation Bible School have some fun batting water balloons in this photo from last year. Friendsville United Methodist Church hosts its Vacation Bible School they call Camping in the Community each summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell
|57 min
|Dindu Nuffin
|2
|Any females wanna hook up
|2 hr
|Fit 20yr
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|3 hr
|misfit 0676
|29
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|15 hr
|Sam Davis of Powell
|12
|Anyone know what ever happened to stephanie hall? (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Just wondering
|52
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|Fri
|Need to know
|1
|tn republican governor and republican legislatu...
|Fri
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC