Summer treat hard to beat; Maryville couple starts gourmet pops business
They come in flavors like pineapple lemonade and chocolate coconut - gourmet frozen concoctions on a stick making their debut around town. Kristina and Jon Killebrew, a husband and wife team, have been in business with their new product, Artistic Pops, for about a year.
