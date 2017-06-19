Summer on Broadway festival closes ro...

Summer on Broadway festival closes roads, parking lots this weekend

Several downtown Maryville streets and parking lots will be closed starting Thursday for this weekend's Summer on Broadway festival. a The top level deck of the municipal parking garage will close at midnight Thursday/12:01 a.m. Friday.

