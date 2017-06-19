Summer on Broadway: Fala the German Shepherd
Lisa William with her 6-year-old German shepherd name Fala jumps during qualifications in Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs competition at Greenbelt Park Theater during the 2016 "Summer on Broadway" event in downtown Maryville. People check out the cars in Napa Classic Car Show in the parking lot beside the Blount County Courthouse during 2016's "Summer on Broadway" festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewreckers caught
|1 hr
|karma
|5
|Government phones
|2 hr
|Knoxville Newbie
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|3 hr
|misfit 0676
|32
|Im Feenin
|4 hr
|Speedball
|1
|Do you smell that?
|5 hr
|rustyshackleford
|18
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|23 hr
|Jack Meoff
|9
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC