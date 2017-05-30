Students invited to attend Junior 4-H...

Students invited to attend Junior 4-H Camp

22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Students in fourth through sixth grade are invited to attend the Junior 4-H Camp set June 26-30 at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville. The cost is $325 which covers transportation, meals, swimming, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, nature hikes, ropes course, camp carnival, air conditioned cabins and more.

