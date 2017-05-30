There are on the Daily Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Reward offered for information on missing Maryville woman. In it, Daily Times reports that:

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading investigators to the whereabouts of a Maryville woman missing since May 4. Authorities are seeking information on Mary Ruth Walker, 69, Butterfly Gap Loop, who was reported missing by a neighbor on May 9. Police said Walker has not been seen or heard from since May 4. Walker's vehicle and other personal belongings were left at her residence, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Anyone who has seen or spoken to Walker since May 4 is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit during normal business hours at 273-5001.

