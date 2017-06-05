Read one, share one

Read one, share one

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Times

Evey Lancaster and Bridget McMillan talk about their Girl Scout Silver Award project, a Little Free Library made from a newspaper rack that was placed in a pavilion at Foothills Elementary School in Maryville. The Little Free Library made by Evey Lancaster and Bridget McMillan has a plaque stating it's their Girl Scout Silver Award Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... 2 hr Just Saying 9
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut 11 hr Estelle 10
Lindsey Radcliffe I think your gorgeous hit me up 13 hr Dagrunt 1
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 14 hr No doubt 7
Mae Beavers for Governor 16 hr Tron Javolta 3
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( Tue misfit 0676 27
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) Tue GoVawls12345 27
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC