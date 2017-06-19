Police say stolen truck smashes into gym

While James Hunt Jr. was sleeping off a long night of revelry at his Maryville home, his pickup truck was hard at work, forcibly rearranging the exterior of the Olympia Athletic Club Gymnasium not far up the street. According to Maryville Police reports, Hunt reported waking up at his home on Olympia Drive around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, only to notice that his trusty 2004 F-350 was missing from his driveway.

