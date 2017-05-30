Paid manufacturing internship program for young adults starts June 12
Training and paid manufacturing internships for adults ages 18 to 26 are starting this month through the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County. The program is designed to help recent high school graduates, adults seeking a new career or those re-entering the workforce enter the manufacturing field through workforce readiness, counseling, and career planning and placement.
