Officers converge on Maryville home following suicide threat

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Police converged on a Maryville residence last week after an elderly man was threatening to kill himself with a knife, authorities said. Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said officers responded to a home on Cochran Road at around 2 p.m. last Friday after one of the residents began threatening to kill himself.

