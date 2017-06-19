Musician Cabage to present talk on Be...

Musician Cabage to present talk on Beatles

10 hrs ago

Blount Memorial Senior Services will continue its ongoing Lifelong Learning Lecture Series on Thursday, June 22 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Vienna Coffee House, located at 212 College St. in Maryville. Oak Ridge National Laboratory science writer and musician Bill Cabage has produced a presentation that highlights the American influence on the world-renowned 1960s British rock group the Beatles.

Maryville, TN

