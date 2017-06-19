Musician Cabage to present talk on Beatles

Blount Memorial Senior Services will continue its ongoing Lifelong Learning Lecture Series on Thursday, June 22 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Vienna Coffee House, located at 212 College St. in Maryville. Oak Ridge National Laboratory science writer and musician Bill Cabage has produced a presentation that highlights the American influence on the world-renowned 1960s British rock group the Beatles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.