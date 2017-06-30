Mood Swing to entertain at ballroom d...

Mood Swing to entertain at ballroom dance

The band Mood Swing will play for the Everett Senior Dancers from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Everett Senior Center, located at 702 Burchfield St, Maryville. All ballroom dancers are invited to join the night of fun.

