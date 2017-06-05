Maryville woman stable after Alcoa crash

Maryville woman stable after Alcoa crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Maryville woman was in stable condition Thursday after a crash in Alcoa Wednesday afternoon which left her pinned inside her vehicle. Sylvia Collins, 71, Lonas Drive, was taken by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was in stable condition Thursday, hospital staff said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 6 hr Ho hum 10
Mencer tree morning convoy 6 hr CitizenK 1
Knoxville Mercury 13 hr commenters 21
Mike Witcher 17 hr Ernestine 3
Radio Stations 18 hr Just Saying 80
Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15) Thu WKS15 38
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... Wed Just Saying 9
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC