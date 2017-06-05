Maryville woman stable after Alcoa crash
A Maryville woman was in stable condition Thursday after a crash in Alcoa Wednesday afternoon which left her pinned inside her vehicle. Sylvia Collins, 71, Lonas Drive, was taken by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was in stable condition Thursday, hospital staff said.
