Maryville woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Billie Moss sits surrounded by family members, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the Irish Pub & Sports Grill on Saturday to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Moss blows out the candles on her birthday cake Saturday at the Irish Pub & Sports Grill during her birthday party celebrating 102 years.
