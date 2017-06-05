Maryville: storm debris cleanup could...

Maryville: storm debris cleanup could take three months

Crews with Maryville's Department of Public Works and Engineering pick up tree debris on Summitt Drive on Wednesday. Spring storms, including the May 27 one that damaged property throughout the city of Maryville, have added some 1,400 tons of debris to the bulk waste the city collects.

