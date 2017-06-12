Maryville school board dismisses teac...

Maryville school board dismisses teacher over Disney trip

The Maryville Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to dismiss Maryville Junior High School's tenured orchestra teacher based on charges she mishandled a school-sponsored field trip to Disney World in March. Allyson Finck was accused of "engaging in unprofessional conduct and conduct unbecoming a member of the teaching profession," according to the formal charges Director of Schools Dr. Mike Winstead outlined during the board's regular meeting.

