Maryville school board dismisses teacher over Disney trip
The Maryville Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to dismiss Maryville Junior High School's tenured orchestra teacher based on charges she mishandled a school-sponsored field trip to Disney World in March. Allyson Finck was accused of "engaging in unprofessional conduct and conduct unbecoming a member of the teaching profession," according to the formal charges Director of Schools Dr. Mike Winstead outlined during the board's regular meeting.
