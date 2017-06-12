Maryville school board dismisses teacher over Disney trip

The Maryville Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to dismiss Maryville Junior High School's tenured orchestra teacher based on charges she mishandled a school-sponsored field trip to Disney World in March. Allyson Finck was accused of "engaging in unprofessional conduct and conduct unbecoming a member of the teaching profession," according to the formal charges Director of Schools Dr. Mike Winstead outlined during the board's regular meeting.

