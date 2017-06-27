Maryville Police arrest Canadian for statutory rape
A 19-year-old Canadian man was arrested Tuesday after traveling from Ontario to Blount County for a tryst with a Maryville girl, according to Maryville Police. Dylan Thomas Stokes, 19, Ontario, Canada, was arrested and charged with statutory rape.
