Maryville Police arrest Canadian for statutory rape

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A 19-year-old Canadian man was arrested Tuesday after traveling from Ontario to Blount County for a tryst with a Maryville girl, according to Maryville Police. Dylan Thomas Stokes, 19, Ontario, Canada, was arrested and charged with statutory rape.

