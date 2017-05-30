Maryville man restoring Crockett relative's grave marker Read Story Michael Crowe
Maryville Monument is working on restoring a gravestone that's nearly 200 years old - the grave marker of William Finley, Davy Crockett's father-in-law. Years ago, William Finley's grave marker was found on a farm in a part of Jefferson County called Finley's Gap.
