Maryville man charged with sexual battery

9 hrs ago

A Maryville man was arrested Monday for an April incident in which a woman accused him of holding her down with the help of an accomplice, groping her against her will and then choking and threatening her. Andrew Mikel Estes, 18, Warbler Way, Maryville, was charged with aggravated assault and sexual battery.

