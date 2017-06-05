Maryville man accidentally discharges...

Maryville man accidentally discharges firearm in Alcoa hotel room

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Police said a Maryville man who accidentally discharged a firearm inside an Alcoa hotel room Tuesday will not face charges. Officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 130 Associates Blvd., at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance, according to an Alcoa Police Department report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 1 hr Ho hum 10
Mencer tree morning convoy 1 hr CitizenK 1
Knoxville Mercury 8 hr commenters 21
Mike Witcher 12 hr Ernestine 3
Radio Stations 13 hr Just Saying 80
Darkness Descends on Knoxville in The War on Cu... (Apr '15) 20 hr WKS15 38
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... Wed Just Saying 9
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC