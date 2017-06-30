Maryville Historic Zoning Commission ...

Maryville Historic Zoning Commission explores underground utilities

The Maryville Historic Zoning Commission is exploring the feasibility of putting underground utilities in the city's two historic districts. "This came up when we were discussing satellite dishes," said HZC member Sue Wyatt.

