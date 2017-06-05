Maryville College's 'celebrity scoope...

Maryville College's 'celebrity scoopers' at Bruster's raise scholarship money

Maryville College President Dr. Tom Bogart , associate men's basketball coach Raul Placeres and head men's basketball coach Randy Lambert scoop ice cream Thursday at Bruster's Real Ice Cream to raise funds for scholarships to students graduating from Blount County area schools. Vandy Kemp, retired vice president and dean of students for Maryville College, tops off a cone at Bruster's Real Ice Cream on Thursday, as one of several "celebrity scoopers" raising scholarship funds for students graduating from Blount County area schools Maryville College "celebrities" scooped up scholarship funding Thursday for students from high schools in the Blount County area.

