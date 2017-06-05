Maryville budget, with 10-cent tax in...

Maryville budget, with 10-cent tax increase, up for public hearing today

Maryville's proposed $200 million budget - which relies on a 10-cent property tax increase - is up for public hearing tonight, but two other issues have been postponed. Public hearings on a proposed rezoning on Old Niles Ferry Road and a request to restrict meat smokers in the Washington Street Commercial Corridor will be held July 5 instead of tonight.

