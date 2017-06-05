Maryville budget, with 10-cent tax increase, up for public hearing today
Maryville's proposed $200 million budget - which relies on a 10-cent property tax increase - is up for public hearing tonight, but two other issues have been postponed. Public hearings on a proposed rezoning on Old Niles Ferry Road and a request to restrict meat smokers in the Washington Street Commercial Corridor will be held July 5 instead of tonight.
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|14 min
|misfit 0676
|24
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|35 min
|GoVawls12345
|27
|State auditors question payments to Knox County... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|J witt
|38
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|20 hr
|XXX
|6
|Maria
|Mon
|Minion
|2
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|Mon
|Long Legged Mack ...
|4
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|Mon
|Spouted phartse
|4
