Maryville approves subdivision with variance for longer cul-de-sac

A subdivision off Morganton Road got the go-ahead from Maryville planning commissioners although the cul-de-sac is longer than usually allowed. The Maryville Regional Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat Monday for Phase 5 of the Worthington Subdivision for applicant Derick Jones of Sterling Engineering.

