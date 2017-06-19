Maryville, Alcoa pass budgets on final readings
A 10-cent property tax for the city of Maryville was approved on final reading Thursday, in a brief and uneventful called meeting that no citizens attended. Mayor Tom Taylor told The Daily Times after the meeting that he had gotten only one phone call regarding the property tax increase and the caller was not angry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government phones
|1 hr
|XXX
|2
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|2 hr
|Harmon Antithesis
|33
|Do you smell that?
|2 hr
|BB Board
|20
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|4 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|26
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|Dale Daley
|52
|Homewreckers caught
|10 hr
|karma
|5
|Im Feenin
|13 hr
|Speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC