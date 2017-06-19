Maryville, Alcoa pass budgets on fina...

Maryville, Alcoa pass budgets on final readings

Read more: Daily Times

A 10-cent property tax for the city of Maryville was approved on final reading Thursday, in a brief and uneventful called meeting that no citizens attended. Mayor Tom Taylor told The Daily Times after the meeting that he had gotten only one phone call regarding the property tax increase and the caller was not angry.

