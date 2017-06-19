Manhunt continues for man accused of ...

Manhunt continues for man accused of assaulting deputy

The Blount County Sheriff's office is looking for Darrell Alan Brown, whom they say may be armed. Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

