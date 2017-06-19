Manhunt continues for man accused of assaulting deputy
The Blount County Sheriff's office is looking for Darrell Alan Brown, whom they say may be armed. Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Just Busted" hits East TN newsstands (May '10)
|4 hr
|Jill Cogburn
|40
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|10 hr
|Jack Mioff
|7
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Robert
|13
|Radio Stations
|14 hr
|Quote Me
|83
|bikers against child abuse (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|LUKE
|17
|Knoxville Mercury
|22 hr
|Frances the Talki...
|24
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Frances Mule
|194
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC