Man wanted in connection to Blount County sheriffa s deputy assault

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault on a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop Sunday night. The sheriff's office said Darrell Allen Brown, 30, was last seen in the area of Tuckaleechee Pike and Lambert Lane.

