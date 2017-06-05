Man sues county officials, alleging negligence in court case
A Clifton man has filed suit in Blount County Circuit naming a local attorney, the county clerk and the county mayor as defendants, saying that he sat in jail for eight months while they mishandled his appeal of a conviction. Plaintiff Duane Pressley is suing Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Blount County Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher and attorney Nick Black for a total of $1,250,000.
