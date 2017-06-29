Knoxville man arrested after Maryvill...

Knoxville man arrested after Maryville man's shooting

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Knoxville resident who shot a Maryville man in the head during a seemingly friendly visit in April was picked up by local authorities Tuesday at Knox County jail, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Christopher L. Rivers, 26, of Knoxville, has been charged with a single count of aggravated assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Carrington 8 hr Charmaine 2
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 12 hr Streetlights 37
News Wine bill passes House, would move to local vote (Feb '14) 13 hr No Price Drop 4
Donna Jennings 16 hr Ck_YaSelf_B4_YaWK... 3
Goodbye State Rep Harry Brooks 19 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Massage for Ladies? Jun 24 Dagrunt 4
Anyone know Victoria aka Tori? (Aug '12) Jun 24 Curious too 5
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC