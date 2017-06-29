Knoxville man arrested after Maryville man's shooting
A Knoxville resident who shot a Maryville man in the head during a seemingly friendly visit in April was picked up by local authorities Tuesday at Knox County jail, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Christopher L. Rivers, 26, of Knoxville, has been charged with a single count of aggravated assault.
