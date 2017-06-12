iPad and iPhone for beginners offered
Both days are required and cost is $35. Instructor will be Jennifer Dancu. Topics to be covered include Safari basics, iTunes, iCloud, using built-in apps, troubleshooting and soft reset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Ghost of WHIG
|190
|Mike Witcher
|5 hr
|Bring Back Topper
|5
|Come on somebody must know Lindsey Radcliff
|7 hr
|Dagrunt
|1
|Jennifer Adams The photographer (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Ittakesallkinds
|7
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|11 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|11
|Knoxville Mercury
|11 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|23
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|7
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC