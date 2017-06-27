Georgians learn about environmental protections during week in Blount County
Billy Minser talks to a delegation from the Republic of Georgia on June 8 about the importance of wetlands while at Pistol Creek Wetland Center in Maryville. John DiDiego , of the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, talks to a delegation from the Republic of Georgia about forest management and reforestation June 7. From left are John Randolph, executive director of the Blount County Sister City Organization; Giorgi Mamadashvili, chief specialist for the National Forestry Agency, Forest Inventory and Reforestation Department; Shalva Chugunadze of Guerrilla Gardening Tbilisi; interpreter Mariam Lomtatidze; and journalist Natia Amiranashvili of Liberali magazine .
