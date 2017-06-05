Friends of missing woman fear the wor...

Friends of missing woman fear the worst after unidentified human remains found Read Story Ginna Roe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Mary Ruth Walker disappeared in early May. Knox County forensic experts conducted an autopsy Saturday after human remains were found near Butterfly Gap Loop near Maryville. Walker is an avid quilter and spends most of her Thursdays at Mountain Creek Quilt Shop in Greenback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut 17 min South Knox Hombre 14
News Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell 5 hr Dindu Nuffin 2
Any females wanna hook up 7 hr Fit 20yr 1
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 7 hr misfit 0676 29
Anyone know what ever happened to stephanie hall? (Feb '11) Fri Just wondering 52
tn republicans raised gas tax Fri Need to know 1
tn republican governor and republican legislatu... Fri Need to know 1
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC