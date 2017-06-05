Friends of missing woman fear the worst after unidentified human remains found Read Story Ginna Roe
Mary Ruth Walker disappeared in early May. Knox County forensic experts conducted an autopsy Saturday after human remains were found near Butterfly Gap Loop near Maryville. Walker is an avid quilter and spends most of her Thursdays at Mountain Creek Quilt Shop in Greenback.
