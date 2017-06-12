Former youth leader at Maryville church charged with violating sex offender registry
Laura Lee Click Salazar, 44, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, was arrested last week on charges of violating the sex offender registry and violating her community corrections conditions. She remains held at the Blount County jail without bond.
